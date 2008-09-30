Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Screensavers For Multiple Monitors


Running a screensaver on multiple monitors can be a tricky affair. The default Windows screensavers work just fine with multiple monitors, but you didn't install dual 22" wide screens at your workstation to blow away your coworkers with the expansiveness of your scrolling marque text messages. Fortunately there are several solutions to dealing with the quirkiness of Windows and multi-monitor screensavers.

If you're running multiple monitors in a Windows environment, there is a strong chance that you are using UltraMon. While UltraMon is an amazing program for multiple monitor setups, it's lacking in the screensaver department. You can stick with the basic Windows screensavers or use your own additional screensavers. The catch is that the screensavers play independently as though two computers had their screensavers on at the same time. If you've taken the time to make the most of your dual monitors, you already have customised your wallpaper with DisplayFusion or made your own multi-monitor wallpaper. Why settle for less than geektacular when it comes to your screensaver?

Fortunately the web site ReallySlick is home to a guy who really likes coding swanky dual monitor screensavers in his spare time. No need to settle for a generic Windows screensaver, or the independent screensavers employed by UltraMon. The header image of this post is a screenshot of screensaver Hyperspace, one of the dozen available. Below is Euphoria, the current toddler-approved screensaver at my house.

If you have additional resources for dressing up your multiple monitor setups, share them in the comments below.

