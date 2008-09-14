Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Save the Planet with a White Roof

Weblog Machinist highlights a Berkeley study that says painting your roof white could just save the planet and reverse global warming. If you're not ready to paint your roof white for the planet, maybe lower cooling bills will help.

Comments

  • Splif Topnohgih Guest

    This will just make the house feel cooler which can offset the carbon emissions used to cool it but this will not actually cool the planet by reflecting the suns radiation.
    Sunlight comes in as shortwave radiation and when it hits the earth surface or a nice reflective roof it is reflected as longwave radiation.
    The carbon dioxide in the atmosphere will just re-absorb this and re-reflect it back down.
    We need to get rid of the cause of the problem and not dump a giant ice burg into the ocean to try cool the planet.

    0
  • wookiemeister Guest

    white paint does indeed reflect visible frequencies, very little visible light energy is absorbed badly by objects painted white. white paint does not change the frequency of the light it reflects it back into space. it is heat / infra red that is absorbed by carbon dioxide which is making the planet hotter. the less carbon dioxide in the atmosphere or the more reflective the surface is the cooler the planet becomes

    0
  • greenqueen Guest

    I thought the more white reflectors the better? Aren't we being told that the melting of the (white) icecaps will acclerate warming as they will no longer be there to reflect heat back to space, thus warming the planet faster, melting more ice.......

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au baking bread sourdough

How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter

Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles