Windows/Mac: Cross-platform application Salling Media Sync synchronises music from your iTunes library to a number of popular mobile phones that don't begin with a little 'i.' The app syncs music by playlist or—if you're phone's got room for it—it can sync your entire library. The interface is clean and helpful, and the list of supported devices is large (though it currently supports mostly Nokia, Sony, and Sony Ericsson phones). Media Sync is available in both free and pay ($US22) versions, the difference supposedly limited to "faster sync" for the price tag. We don't have a supported phone at Lifehacker HQ, so if you give it a try let's hear how it works for you in the comments.
Salling Media Sync Puts iTunes Music on Your Non-iPhone Cell
