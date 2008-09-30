Run OS X On The MSI Wind Mini Laptop

Adam showed you how to build a desktop "Hackintosh" PC running a version of Mac OS X Leopard, and now Jose Perez at Planetx64.com gets the job done on a mini laptop—specifically, the MSI Wind, which retails for about $550. Of course, this whole process voids your laptop's warranty, disables your ability to do OS updates, only works with a Wind-friendly, hacked build of Leopard 10.5.4 (not the most recent 10.5.5), and leaves some hardware functionality behind, like the microphone and headset. But for the brave, stick-it-to-the-Apple-man-ers out there, it's nice to know the Hackintosh laptop version can be done.