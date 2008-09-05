Run Google Chrome in Ubuntu with WINE

One helpful Ubuntu hacker blogger posts a guide to getting Google Chrome working as a stand-alone app in Ubuntu, using the latest version of the Windows translator WINE and a stand-alone copy of Chrome's installer. You'll definitely need your terminal open for this one, and the result isn't exactly flawless—no https support, problems with pop-ups, and a bit slower than you'd get in Windows—but it is a neat way for dedicated Linux users to check out what all the fuss is about. If you're not about to mess with WINE, try putting an emulated Chrome in its own window with our guide to running Windows apps seamlessly in Linux, or wait until the open-source browser eventually makes its way onto the open-source OS.