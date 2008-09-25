Rososo Is A Clean, Minimalist Feed Checker

Rososo, a free feed reader, takes a backwards track from the majority of RSS-checking tools. The layout is ultra-minimal (and quick-loading), and you add sites by merely typing in their URL or feed address. If they've updated, they show up on your Rososo page—if they haven't since last you checked, they don't. There's no content or even post stubs, just links to check out the sites themselves. Rososo might find use among those advanced users with slow connections or checking on sites only occasionally updated, but it could serve as a "My First Feed Reader" for anyone you're trying to introduce to RSS. Rososo is free to test; saving bookmarks requries a free sign-up.