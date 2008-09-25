Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Rockbox 3.0 Supercharges Your MP3 Player

Windows/Mac/Linux: Open-source MP3 firmware Rockbox has released its first major update in three years, adding support and stability for more MP3 players and playback of more file types. Rockbox has long been the best tool to breath new life into an aging MP3 player, from first through 5.5 generation iPods to iRiver, Sandisk, and Archos players (see all the supported players here). Rockbox features include Last.fm support, album art, games, video playback, and tons more. Better yet, the new release comes with a streamlined installation tool called RockboxUtility that works on Windows, Mac, and Linux and makes installation simple. With the latest release, Rockbox easily earns its spot as one of the 20 best iPod utilities. If you're a Rockbox user, share your favourite features in the comments.

Rockbox [via OStatic]

Comments

  • moobaa @Pete Muller

    I just hunted down two 1st Gen iPod Nanos on eBay to replace my Rockboxed 60G 5G :)

    Great Rockbox features include gapless FLAC and OGG support and, most importantly for me, controllable Pitch shifting. Some podcasts are best listened to at 135%, some at 160% - Rockbox makes that easy :)

    0
  • johnt Guest

    i love the crossfading feature
    and the ability to read (play) cue sheets so you can keep whole cds / mixes as they should be, but still skip to songs
    awesome stuff

    0
  • sydney2k @Sydney2K

    I purchased a Sandisk Sansa e260 from Catch of the Day some weeks ago, and after loading the player with music uploaded Rockbox- it's great! And I have the option of loading the original Sansa O/S if I want. 3.0 is a must!

    0
  • James Guest

    I have been using rockbox on my ipod video for a long time now and I love it. My favorite new features would probably be the MpegPlayer update, cuesheets, and easy installation of the games, themes, and fonts etc. Long live rockbox!! And hack the ipod touch and classic please.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles