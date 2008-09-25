Windows/Mac/Linux: Open-source MP3 firmware Rockbox has released its first major update in three years, adding support and stability for more MP3 players and playback of more file types. Rockbox has long been the best tool to breath new life into an aging MP3 player, from first through 5.5 generation iPods to iRiver, Sandisk, and Archos players (see all the supported players here). Rockbox features include Last.fm support, album art, games, video playback, and tons more. Better yet, the new release comes with a streamlined installation tool called RockboxUtility that works on Windows, Mac, and Linux and makes installation simple. With the latest release, Rockbox easily earns its spot as one of the 20 best iPod utilities. If you're a Rockbox user, share your favourite features in the comments.
Rockbox 3.0 Supercharges Your MP3 Player
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank
Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.
I just hunted down two 1st Gen iPod Nanos on eBay to replace my Rockboxed 60G 5G :)
Great Rockbox features include gapless FLAC and OGG support and, most importantly for me, controllable Pitch shifting. Some podcasts are best listened to at 135%, some at 160% - Rockbox makes that easy :)