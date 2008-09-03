RoboTask Automation App Free Today Only

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: The Giveaway of the Day web site is offering the normally $120 RoboTask 3.1 software as a free download and registration for today only. If you're forced to perform perfunctory file operations or software actions regularly, like renaming and zipping up a folder of files or uploading a regularly-updated file to an FTP server, RoboTask might be perfect for you. The open-source scripting tool AutoHotkey is always free, but if you prefer a click-and-choose interface to learning AutoHotkey scripts, RoboTask is a fairly straightforward way of making your computer do the menial work. RoboTask is free at the Giveaway of the Day web site for the next 19 hours only, and is for Windows systems only.

