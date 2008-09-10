RichFLV Mixes and Converts Flash Videos



Windows, Mac, Linux (Adobe Air): RichFLV, a free Flash video editor for the Adobe Air platform, provides free track-style editing for those FLV files you can grab from any embedded Flash video. You can merge sections of clips together, export and import audio or video to more convenient formats, and do lots of other editor-style operations on Flash video. Luckily for those without much experience on the decks, you can also just run videos one after another and merge them into one file. The big drawback is RichFLV's rather hefty memory usage, so don't plan to run this one in the background. RichFLV is a free download, requires the Adobe Air platform to run. Check out our Top 10 YouTube hacks for lots of tools for downloading Flash videos.