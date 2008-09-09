Repair My Word Rescues Text from Corrupted Documents

Windows only: Free text-recovery utility Repair My Word is a lightweight and efficient recovery tool for grabbing text from files that were corrupted or otherwise dinged during transfer, saving, or some other problem. The simple application opens a Word file (earlier than 2007 .docx types) and offers the text up for copying. You can also re-save the text as a Rich Text Format (RTF) file, and open multiple Word files to be saved in a batch. It's not the only text-recovery tool on the market, but it's a fast and free one. Repair My Word is a free download for Windows systems only (and Word versions before 2007).