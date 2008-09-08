Fancy a few fowl for the backyard but aren't sure whether you'll be able to maintain the commitment of feeding and egg collecting? Rentachook offers a try-before-you-buy option: pay $360 for a coop and two chooks, and if you decide that a life of chicken farming isn't for you, the chooks and coop will be collected and you'll get $220 back. (The site mentions a $100 fixed fee and $260 deposit, but the pickup fee of $40 needs to be factored in as well). Rentachook is Sydney only; if you know of similar ventures elsewhere, let us know in the comments.
Rentachook rents chickens for six-week trial
Comments
Or there's http://www.bookachook.com/rentbuy.php in Melbourne (google is your friend)