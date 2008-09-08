Rentachook rents chickens for six-week trial

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Rentachook.jpg Fancy a few fowl for the backyard but aren't sure whether you'll be able to maintain the commitment of feeding and egg collecting? Rentachook offers a try-before-you-buy option: pay $360 for a coop and two chooks, and if you decide that a life of chicken farming isn't for you, the chooks and coop will be collected and you'll get $220 back. (The site mentions a $100 fixed fee and $260 deposit, but the pickup fee of $40 needs to be factored in as well). Rentachook is Sydney only; if you know of similar ventures elsewhere, let us know in the comments.

Comments

  • askvictor @askvictor

    Or there's http://www.bookachook.com/rentbuy.php in Melbourne (google is your friend)

  • Ben Grubb Guest

    Haha.

    I remember this being mentioned on Hamish & Andy's radio show about 3 months ago.

    Hilarious.

  • Christian Guest

    This is too funny! Just yesterday I was told about another guy who does the same thing, called 'Chookman'. How odd that this would come up twice in as many days. I am in the market for chook's too.

    Thanks!

  • franksting Guest

    Odd. My wife is telling me about law in NSW which prevents this in most backyards. Must be x metres away from next door or somefink? Otherwise their poo would be great for the garden!

