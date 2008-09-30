Recession-Proof Your Job With Free Web-Based Tools

Prolific blogger Steve Rubel identifies a handful of web-based tools you can use to recession-proof your job in the face of a possible global economic downturn. The post describes how to use several previously mentioned tools—like PageAddict and Google Reader Trends—to personally ensure you're holding yourself accountable for your time and not getting too distracted at work. Already have methods in place for recession-proofing your job? Tell us about them in the comments.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink