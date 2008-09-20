QuickPwn 2.1 Hits Windows

Mac users got their QuickPwn on a week ago for iPhones running the latest 2.1 software update, and now the latest QuickPwn is also available for Windows. Happy jailbreaking! [via Gizmodo]
Mac users got their QuickPwn on a week ago for iPhones running the latest 2.1 software update, and now the latest QuickPwn is also available for Windows. Happy jailbreaking! [via Gizmodo]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink