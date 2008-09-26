iPhone/iPod touch only: Free iPhone application QuickGold is a keyboard-based app launcher aiming to fill the shoes of "Quicksilver for the iPhone" (hence the name). You invoke QuickGold by pressing the home button when you're already at the homescreen. Once it activates, start typing and watch as its dynamic results quickly match what you're looking for. QuickGold can match any app on your home screen (including web clips), searches contacts and phone numbers, launches web pages in your Safari history, and even includes built-in keyword search (e.g., 'g lifehacker' will search Google for Lifehacker). Available only for jailbroken iPhones through Cydia, QuickGold demonstrates one of the biggest frustrations for App Store development—namely that an app like this will never enter the app store under Apple's current restrictions. For example, I'm sure this is exactly the kind of functionality Google's mobile app would have liked to include, but the SDK doesn't allow apps this sort of access to other apps on your phone. I guess that's why god invented the PwnageTool and QuickPwn.
QuickGold Is Quicksilver For Your iPhone
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter
Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.
Such a great device is this iPhone and this makes using apps it that much simpler. Great work!