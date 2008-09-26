QuickGold Is Quicksilver For Your iPhone

iPhone/iPod touch only: Free iPhone application QuickGold is a keyboard-based app launcher aiming to fill the shoes of "Quicksilver for the iPhone" (hence the name). You invoke QuickGold by pressing the home button when you're already at the homescreen. Once it activates, start typing and watch as its dynamic results quickly match what you're looking for. QuickGold can match any app on your home screen (including web clips), searches contacts and phone numbers, launches web pages in your Safari history, and even includes built-in keyword search (e.g., 'g lifehacker' will search Google for Lifehacker). Available only for jailbroken iPhones through Cydia, QuickGold demonstrates one of the biggest frustrations for App Store development—namely that an app like this will never enter the app store under Apple's current restrictions. For example, I'm sure this is exactly the kind of functionality Google's mobile app would have liked to include, but the SDK doesn't allow apps this sort of access to other apps on your phone. I guess that's why god invented the PwnageTool and QuickPwn.