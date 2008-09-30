Push Up Australia Pushes Push-Ups For A Cause

The push-up is well regarded as part of any fitness routine, but if you need an extra incentive, here's an option: Push Up Australia is trying to get Australians to do one billion push-ups and pledge a cent to charity for each push-up in the process. The site allows you to track your progress with a series of graphical tools, and highlights the most active exercisers — which could be just the incentive you need to work harder. If you're not confident of your ability to do even one push-up, check out the one hundred push-ups in six weeks training program.