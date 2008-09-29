PrinterShare Eases Remote Printing Across Operating Systems

Windows/Mac/Linux (All platforms): Free peer-to-peer printer-sharing tool PrinterShare cuts out the network fiddling and router tweaking necessary to share a printer from, say, a Mac system at home to your Windows PC at work. The PrinterShare system requires signing up each computer on your network and assigning it a name, but once you're set up, sharing and accessing printers is truly simple. Files you send to be printed remotely are encrypted by default, and free accounts print, unfortunately, with a cover sheet that includes an ad. For those trying to make connections between troublesome systems, PrinterShare might save some frustration. Got another, non-ad-supported GUI tool? Share it in the comments. PrinterShare is a free download for Windows, Mac, and Linux systems. Update: Vista systems require a UAC work-around for full two-way printing.