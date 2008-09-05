Portable Chrome Puts Chrome on Your Thumb Drive

Windows only: You've seen its flashy features and were impressed with its speed, and now you wish you could put Google Chrome on your thumb drive and take it with you wherever you go? It's far from official, but German blogger Caschy has put together a portable version of Google Chrome you can run off your thumb drive. Just unzip the download to your thumb drive and run ChromeLoader.exe. All your Chrome settings and profile information now save to your thumb drive. This is a very early solution, and we'll be keeping our eyes out for a more streamlined version from the folks at PortableApps, but if you're dying to take Chrome with you, this Portable Chrome should do the trick.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink