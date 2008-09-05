PleaseDressMe Finds Specialty T-Shirts Online

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

If you're looking for the latest cool alternative tee, instead of checking Threadless, Busted Tees, and other specialty vendors, search them all at once at new T-shirt search engine PleaseDressMe. Simply search for a shirt by keywords (like fail whale or Obama), or browse by colour, price, or tag. Current tags range from things like "typography" to "american apparel," depending on what you're looking for. PleaseDressMe's selection is decent for now, but hopefully it will expand over time. What are your favourite online T-shirt vendors? Shout 'em out in the comments and help out PleaseDressMe with some ideas for expansion.

PleaseDressMe [via Webware]

  • Brandt Gorrell Guest

    My favorite online tee vendor is www.junkinpublic.com which i recently got turned onto. they're Australian so i can avoid paying international shipping prices the designs are pretty damn awesome too

    • Yen Sabai Guest

      Yeah. Another good Aussie shop is www.20dollartees.com.au - really cheap and sweet designs.

  • Ben Guest

    My favourite Aussie site is www.thepoplife.com.au - they have some really different but cool streetwear style brands.

