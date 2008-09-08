Playdeb Brings Up-to-Date Games into Ubuntu

Linux enthusiasts never stop hearing about how the open-source operating system lacks support for popular games. That's often true, but that doesn't mean there aren't good games to be found. Playdeb, a custom repository for Ubuntu systems, makes it easy to find and install up-to-date games, some with graphics rivaling those of commercial fare. If you don't want to add Playdeb to your sources, you can click to install individual game at the site's games list using the AptURL tool. That list doesn't (at the moment) include all the games, but you can see the full list in Synaptic Package Manager by choosing the Getdeb.net categories.