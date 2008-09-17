Saturday September 20 is Software Freedom Day, a global series of events designed to promote the benefits of free software (in the broad, open source, sense of the term, which fortunately coincides with "free as in beer" for most individual users). 20 Australian teams are planning activities for the day, ranging from a a community BBQ in Coffs Harbour to a a series of speeches and demonstrations in Melbourne. Whether you're curious about free software but find the thought of a command line scary, or you're a FOSS expert who wants to help others, find the event nearest you on the Software Freedom Day site.
Plan Your Software Freedom Day Activities
Comments
Haiku Project Announces Availability of Haiku R1/Alpha 1 (14th September 2009)
http://www.haiku-os.org/
Also looking forward to user suited Syllable, AROS etc
While free OSs have probably had too much emphasis in promoting free software to GNewbies, I believe even more that Unix work-alikes have had too much of the limited attention in the OS area. A lot of potential converts have likely been put off by trying an environment built by asperger's for asperger's.
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter
Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.
Hi, just to let you know Software Freedom Day is 20 September, not 20 October :)