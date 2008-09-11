Pitch Anywhere with a Mobile Phone Portfolio

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Blogger and designer Jof Arnold suggests carrying a mobile portfolio on your phone wherever you go. Arnold is a designer, but the idea extends to almost anything—your resume, business plan, etc.—and it works like so:

Just take screengrabs of your work, size them to an iPhone-friendly 480×320 (or the other way round if you wish) then shove them in a folder and sync with your phone! Best of all, if they would like a copy it's an ideal opportunity to cement the introduction via email.

The post focuses on the iPhone or iPod touch, but any smart phone with a big enough screen and email capabilities would do. As Arnold points out, it's an incredibly simple idea, but it's the kind of preparedness that could be the perfect supplement to your already killer elevator pitch.

Lifehack: Carry Your Portfolio on Your iPhone [Jof Arnold]

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

