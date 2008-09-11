Pitch Anywhere with a Mobile Phone Portfolio

Blogger and designer Jof Arnold suggests carrying a mobile portfolio on your phone wherever you go. Arnold is a designer, but the idea extends to almost anything—your resume, business plan, etc.—and it works like so:

Just take screengrabs of your work, size them to an iPhone-friendly 480×320 (or the other way round if you wish) then shove them in a folder and sync with your phone! Best of all, if they would like a copy it's an ideal opportunity to cement the introduction via email.

The post focuses on the iPhone or iPod touch, but any smart phone with a big enough screen and email capabilities would do. As Arnold points out, it's an incredibly simple idea, but it's the kind of preparedness that could be the perfect supplement to your already killer elevator pitch.