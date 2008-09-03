Google's Picasa is seeing updates on both the web- and desktop-based versions of the popular photo management application. The biggest new feature is coming to Picasa Web Albums in the form of people tagging, a Facebook-style tool that lets you tag faces in your photos by name and then view pictures of that person by simply searching. The difference between this and Facebook is that Google identifies all of the faces in your pictures automatically and groups together the faces that it thinks are the same, making people tagging extremely quick and easy to do. According to technology web site CNET, Google will also be releasing a new beta version of Picasa for the desktop today, the main improvements to which include a movie maker and online synchronisation of every edit of a photo. The download isn't showing up for me yet, but people tagging is live, so give it a try and let's hear what you think in the comments.
Picasa Updates, Adds Face Recognition
Comments
Hey, awesome technology indeed. There is a Niche Social Network also doing this, My Heritage. www.myheritage.com
Have a look at the photo sharing capabilities of MyHeritage, a family oriented social networking site.
A few things that set them apart are:
1) The Pics are fully integrated with your family tree.
2) They have a more ‘open’ concept, which allows you to import photos from other web properties (such as Picasa), and export the tags back.
3) The service is available in a multitude of other languages.
Anyway, hope this adds a bit of value to your post.
Cheers.
Face recognition is US-only.