Photoshop.com Mobile Offers 2GB Of Mobile Pic Storage

Windows Mobile only: Photoshop.com, a picture-sharing site connected to the ever-improving Photoshop Express editing tool, has released a mobile application for uploading, viewing, and sharing both your smart phone's pictures and any shots you've uploaded from your desktop. The app currently supports only a few Motorola Q, Palm Treo and Blackjack models, but free app Shozu can also put your pictures on Photoshop.com. From a quick test, the app worked as promised, and a built-in editor provides some basic crop and tone functionality. To download the app directly, head to m.photoshop.com. Photoshop Mobile is a free download for Windows Mobile phones only.
