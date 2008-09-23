PC Audit Helps You Peek Under The Hood



Windows only: Check the various values and variables on your computer more easily using desktop diagnosis tool PC Audit. Available as a portable-friendly standalone executable, PC Audit checks system values covering everything from your BIOS version to Windows Product Key to startup entries. In addition, it will list all the software with versions you have installed and provide the full path name to all your active processes to help you identify and hunt them down if need be. PC Audit is a free download for Windows only.