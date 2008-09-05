PayPal expands local phone support hours

One of the hot-button issues which arose this year during eBay's failed attempts to make PayPal its sole payment method was the difficulty of getting hold of a real live person to deal with problems. That's still pretty tricky with eBay itself, but has just gotten slightly easier with PayPal, which has expanded its customer support line hours to 6am-10pm, Monday to Saturday. Have you found PayPal problems easier to solve on the phone than online? Let's hear your experiences in the comments.