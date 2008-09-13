OpenTarget Mimics Vista's Open File Location Feature

Windows only: If you've got a shortcut on your desktop and—rather than opening the file it's pointing to—you want to find the actual file on your hard drive, Windows Vista has a handy Open file location entry in its context menu. The OpenTarget shell extension brings the same functionality to XP, adding an entry to your context menu when you right-click a shortcut to Open Target Folder. Clicking it takes you directly to the folder containing the file. This handy little extension may not be for everyone, but if you spend much time chasing down shortcuts, it's a nice tool to bring XP up to speed with Vista.