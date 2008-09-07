Open in Google Chrome Extension Does Just That



Windows only (for now): The Open in Google Chrome Firefox extension opens any page in Google Chrome directly from Firefox. Based on the IE View Lite extension, this one also lets you set any page you want to open in Chrome from default so that—for example—if you love Firefox for your default browsing but Google Chrome handles Gmail or other webapps better—you can define which you want opened where. Unfortunately this extension doesn't embed Chrome windows in Firefox like other incarnations of IE View, but under the right circumstances it might be useful.