Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Oosah Hosts Up To 1TB Of Media Online For Free

Web application Oosah hosts a whopping one terabyte (that's 1,024 gigabytes) of media online for free. In addition to hosting videos, photos, and music you upload directly to the site, Oosah also integrates with Flickr, Picasa Web Albums, Facebook, and YouTube. Once you've connected your accounts, you can actually drag and drop photos between webapps—so, for example, if you uploaded a photo to Oosah that you wanted to add to a Flickr set, you can just drag and drop it onto Flickr in the sidebar. Oosah does have its limitations: Apart from hosting media only (no documents or executables here), you're limited to 200MB per video and 9MB per audio file.

You can grab direct links to share any of the files with friends and create and listen to playlists inline. Naturally, the main draw of Oosah is its ridiculous 1TB of storage space, which is unprecedented in the free realm. I haven't come close to verifying that 1TB limit, but if you've got a need for that sort of hosting space for your media, Oosah is worth a gander.

Oosah [via Download Squad]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au baking bread sourdough

How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter

Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles