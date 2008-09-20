Oosah Hosts Up To 1TB Of Media Online For Free

Web application Oosah hosts a whopping one terabyte (that's 1,024 gigabytes) of media online for free. In addition to hosting videos, photos, and music you upload directly to the site, Oosah also integrates with Flickr, Picasa Web Albums, Facebook, and YouTube. Once you've connected your accounts, you can actually drag and drop photos between webapps—so, for example, if you uploaded a photo to Oosah that you wanted to add to a Flickr set, you can just drag and drop it onto Flickr in the sidebar. Oosah does have its limitations: Apart from hosting media only (no documents or executables here), you're limited to 200MB per video and 9MB per audio file.

You can grab direct links to share any of the files with friends and create and listen to playlists inline. Naturally, the main draw of Oosah is its ridiculous 1TB of storage space, which is unprecedented in the free realm. I haven't come close to verifying that 1TB limit, but if you've got a need for that sort of hosting space for your media, Oosah is worth a gander.