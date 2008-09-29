Notepad 2008 Brings The Office Ribbon to Your Text Editor



Windows only: Experience the popular ribbon user interface from Microsoft Office 2007 in your free, light text editor with Notepad 2008. Notepad 2008 most closely resembles the lightweight WordPad with the ability for users to change font sizes to format their text, but with the added options to customise the display of your text editor with one of three different appearances. The ribbon interface displays all features of Notepad 2008 onscreen so that no menus are needed. Notepad 2008 is a free download for Windows only.