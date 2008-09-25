If you're stumped trying to find a Windows driver for your hardware (and you didn't back it up when it last worked), try Nodevice has a database of more than 30,000 drivers, and roughly 20,000 each of manual files and DLL files. Looking for something Vista-specific? Check out previously mentioned RadarSync. [via]
Nodevice Hordes Missing Drivers, Manuals
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank
Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.
I don't see what nodevice is doing that hasn't been already done by driver guide? linking to the manufacturer's drivers is not very useful for most people, because it's hard to determine exactly which driver you need. It's definitely worth it to use one of the driver update tools to ensure that you're installing the right driver. The best one is Radarsync (mentioned above as a vista driver library). It also has its own free driver update tool that identifies updates and provides the download links for them.