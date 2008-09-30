Nigerian Scammers Getting Caught Is No Reason To Succumb

Nigerian scam emails — you know, "I am the widow of the late head of Nigerian national bank and I need to smuggle $US5 billion out of an account, will you help me for a cut of the profits?" — make much more amusing reading than your typical Viagra-laden spam, but still need to head pronto to your email trash. Unfortunately, there's a sucker born every minute who falls for this kind of con. Mahesh Sharma at AustralianIT reports on a rare scam with a happy ending: Queensland Police co-operated with the Nigerian Economic Financial Crimes Commission to apprehend a young man alleged to have bilked a Queenslander out of $20,000. While it's good to know that not all online criminals get away with it, it's always worth remembering the basic rule: no-one is about to send you a large amount of money for no effort. Don't respond, just ditch it.