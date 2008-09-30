Nigerian scam emails — you know, "I am the widow of the late head of Nigerian national bank and I need to smuggle $US5 billion out of an account, will you help me for a cut of the profits?" — make much more amusing reading than your typical Viagra-laden spam, but still need to head pronto to your email trash. Unfortunately, there's a sucker born every minute who falls for this kind of con. Mahesh Sharma at AustralianIT reports on a rare scam with a happy ending: Queensland Police co-operated with the Nigerian Economic Financial Crimes Commission to apprehend a young man alleged to have bilked a Queenslander out of $20,000. While it's good to know that not all online criminals get away with it, it's always worth remembering the basic rule: no-one is about to send you a large amount of money for no effort. Don't respond, just ditch it.
Nigerian Scammers Getting Caught Is No Reason To Succumb
Comments
Wow, a dishonest African after money they don't deserve and didn't earn....these people are really damaging my - and I'm sure other people's - perceptions of that country. I am so disgusted by all of their BS scammer emails in my inbox....the most recent line is that they are a US service person in Iraq (even though they speak horrific english and CLEARLY have no idea what they are talking about). This does nothing to make me want to claim that continent as the origin of my roots and even more makes me insist that I am NOT African-American, but rather black.
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank
Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.
About time! Bloody Brilliant.
Chalk one up for the Aussies. (although, it is a little chuckle that people admitted to being scammed)