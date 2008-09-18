New Gmail Labs Features Move Labels And Chat To The Right

Yet more Gmail Labs features arrive in your email account today: the ability to relocate your labels list and Gmail chat box to the right of your inbox instead of the left. If you've got a widescreen monitor and a long buddy list and/or label list like the developer, this relocation could cut down on scrolling time to get to your labels or chat. Hit the Labs tab in your Gmail account's Settings area to enable these and any of the other 22 experimental features now available.