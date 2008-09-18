Yet more Gmail Labs features arrive in your email account today: the ability to relocate your labels list and Gmail chat box to the right of your inbox instead of the left. If you've got a widescreen monitor and a long buddy list and/or label list like the developer, this relocation could cut down on scrolling time to get to your labels or chat. Hit the Labs tab in your Gmail account's Settings area to enable these and any of the other 22 experimental features now available.
New Gmail Labs Features Move Labels And Chat To The Right
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank
Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.
Don’t forget the “Home” screen! That is awesome! I love seeing my trashy gossip shortcuts as tiny thumbnails!