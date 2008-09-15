NetStat Agent 2.0 Free Today Only

Windows only: The Giveaway of the Day web site has a home network monitoring tool, NetStat Agent 2.0, available as a free download today only (available for the next eight hours or so). NetStat Agent 2.0 is normally $35—and truth be told, as a commenter points out, it basically puts a friendly graphical interface on free tools like whois, ping, and traceroute. NetStat Agent shows you what programs and processes on your PC are connecting out to the internet and using what protocol. It can customise and generate reports, and give you stats about how much internet traffic goes in and out of your PC. Like all Giveaway of the Day deals, you've got to download, activate, and install this sucker within the limited window of time the offer is available, and you're limited to one PC without tech support. If those terms don't work for you, check out five quick searches that turn Firefox's address bar into a network command line.