NetSetMan Manages Multiple Network Profiles

Windows only: If you find yourself frequently switching between networks, NetSetMan could save you a significant amount of time. NetSetMan creates profiles for different networks including variables like: IP address, subnet mask, DNS server, workgroup and domain, default printer and so on. There is even support for scripts for each profile and multiple NICs. The free version of NetSetMan supports up to six unique profiles, the pay version has no cap on the number of profiles you can create. NetSetMan is a free download for Windows only.
