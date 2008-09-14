Navigate Outlook panes with keyboard shortcuts

Microsoft's Outlook Team Blog runs a reminder on the keyboard shortcuts you can use to jump between mail, calendar, tasks and other panes in Outlook 2007. Even though you can see a cut-down version of these in Outlook's main mail view, there's always a point where you need the full calendar, and using the keyboard saves on wasted mouse-clicking time. While I'm a big fan of using keyboard shortcuts, and am in Outlook for a good chunk of the day, I've got to admit that I tend to avoid using these 'official' numbered shortcuts (who can remember that tasks is 4?) in favour of Alt-G then the relevant initial letter - C for calendar, T for tasks, N for notes and so on. (A for contacts is admittedly less obvious, but since I use the calendar more frequently, I can live with that.)