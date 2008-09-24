Navigate Images With J-K Keys (Google Reader-Style)

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

JavaScripter Parand Tony Darugar wanted an easy way to scroll through a long page with large images on it. Though the ScrollMonkey Greasemonkey user script can do it, to avoid installing an add-on he put together a ReaderScroll bookmarklet. Drag and drop the bookmarklet onto your toolbar in any browser, then if you hit a page with lots of images, click it. Daruger explains:

The script does a very simple thing - it brings the next image to the top of the browser window so you can see it. You hit "j" to see the following image and "k" to go back to the previous.

Here's a good example page of Olympics photos to try it out on. For more bookmarklet goodness, check out our top 10 useful bookmarklets.

ReaderScroll: Google Reader Style Image Navigation With J-K Keys Bookmarklet [Standard Deviations]

