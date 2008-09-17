Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

MZ Ultimate Tweaker Modifies and Optimises System Settings


Windows only: Free application MZ Ultimate Tweaker is a system modification tool that covers the gamut of system tweaks, putting everything from performance to display tweaks just a few clicks away. The application is very similar to the TweakUI Windows XP PowerToy. But apart from all the minor modifications it can make to your system, it also comes loaded with several useful utilities worth checking out.


Those utilities include an advanced shutdown scheduler, startup manager, services manager, and registry backup tool.


All of the utilities are available as separate downloads from the MZ Ultimate Tweaker web site, so if you just want an à la carte utility, you can grab it as a standalone. Utlimate Tweaker also includes a few snake-oil utilities promising to speed up your computer, so stick with the useful ones. Regardless, MZ Ultimate Tweaker gives quick and easy access to tons of worthwhile Windows modifications, so if you're a junkie for a good tweak, give it a look.

MZ Ultimate Tweaker [via Life Rocks 2.0]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au baking bread sourdough

How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter

Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles