MobaLiveCD Runs Linux Live CDs Inside Windows

Windows only: MobaLiveCD, a free, stand-alone emulation tool, lets you run Linux live CDs from a window inside Windows, without any hard drive installation whatsoever. Based on the open-source QEMU emulator, MobaLiveCD can set up a live CD with a bit of hard drive space for persistent changes on your system, or you can run the 1.6MB app off a thumb drive or desktop and simply point it at an ISO image (or install its right-click function for all ISOs). My test with Ubuntu 8.04.1 wasn't exactly speedy, and I had to run the app as an Administrator to get it working in Vista, but it otherwise delivers on the promise of no-install Linux inside Windows. MobaLiveCD is a free download for Windows systems only.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink