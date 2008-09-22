MobaLiveCD Runs Linux Live CDs Inside Windows

Windows only: MobaLiveCD, a free, stand-alone emulation tool, lets you run Linux live CDs from a window inside Windows, without any hard drive installation whatsoever. Based on the open-source QEMU emulator, MobaLiveCD can set up a live CD with a bit of hard drive space for persistent changes on your system, or you can run the 1.6MB app off a thumb drive or desktop and simply point it at an ISO image (or install its right-click function for all ISOs). My test with Ubuntu 8.04.1 wasn't exactly speedy, and I had to run the app as an Administrator to get it working in Vista, but it otherwise delivers on the promise of no-install Linux inside Windows. MobaLiveCD is a free download for Windows systems only.