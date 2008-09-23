MixTube Creates Playlists From YouTube Clips



Streaming music lovers already know that YouTube is a veritable treasure chest of music videos and other audio goodness, and new webapp MixTube makes listening to YouTube clips easy. Similar to Muxtape—but without the part where you upload songs—you create a MixTube playlist by adding URLs of YouTube clips to the app, like this Beatles playlist. You can also shuffle songs or put them on repeat once you've created your playlist. Not sure what happens to the MixTube audio if the video clip gets pulled, so make and email around your playlist while you can.