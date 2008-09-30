Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

MiniTube Syncs And Plays Music Videos With Your MP3s


Windows (with iTunes, WinAmp, or KMPlayer): Free plug-in tool MiniTube hunts down music videos from Flash-based video sites and plays them along with your tunes. MiniTube's signature feature is the ability to play the video synced up to your local MP3—in other words, lip-synced to wherever you are in the song when the video starts playing. Its video accuracy depends, of course, on the accuracy of YouTube uploaders (and the video's copyright status), but you can tell MiniTube that a video is wrong and have it re-search, and it can be set to disappear when there's nothing to grab. Check out a video demonstration of MiniTube in action below.

MiniTube is a free download for Windows systems; requires iTunes, WinAmp, or the free KMPlayer to work. (Screenshot from SongReference.)

MiniTube [SongReference via TechCrunch]

