Minimalist Workouts Get You In Shape Without The Gym Membership

Blogger Leo Babauta suggests a handful of "minimalist" workouts for getting in shape, covering everything from yardwork to prisoner workouts. Babauta calls the workouts non-traditional, and they are in the sense that a gym membership and workout videos have become more of the norm than manual labour for a lot of us. What caught my eye was his suggestion to use an ax or sledgehammer, since that's the idea behind my favourite non-traditional workouts: the previously mentioned shovelglove. If you've got a non-traditional workout routine you'd like to share, let's hear about it in the comments. While you're in workout mode, check out a few more of the best tech tools and fitness plans to get in shape.