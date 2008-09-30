Microsoft Revamps Hotmail; Offers 5GB To Start



Does anyone except your brother-in-law still use Hotmail? Well, your brother-in-law will be happy to see that Microsoft's rolling out a fresh paint job on the classic webmail service that's speedier, better-looking, and roomier. You get 5GB of mail storage to start with the new Windows Live Hotmail, and then get 500MB more per month you hit your limit. I haven't logged into a Hotmail account for ages, but test-driving this new version I was impressed—it actually feels like Microsoft Outlook in a browser. (In my test I was using Firefox on a Mac, and it worked like a charm). The new look is rolling out slowly to all users; you can opt out of it by clicking the "Switch to classic" link on the lower left hand corner of the screen.