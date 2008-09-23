Microsoft Pro Photo Tools Edits A Photo's Metadata



Windows only: Microsoft Pro Photo Tools is a full-featured metadata editor for your digital photographs. The app supports pictures saved in RAW format along with JPEG and TIFF, and editing your metadata works the same no matter what your default file type is. Apart from extensive run of the mill metadata editing, Microsoft Pro Photo Tools' marquee feature is geotagging, which can add location information to your photos in a number of ways. Once geotagged, you can view any of your images on a Windows Live map. Microsoft Pro Photo Tools is freeware, requires .NET 3.0 and Windows validation (blech). If you've already got a favourite metadata editor for your photos, let's hear about it in the comments.