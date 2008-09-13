Microsoft Phone Data Manager Syncs Your Phone Wirelessly



Windows only: Microsoft's free Phone Data Manager syncs contacts, music, pictures, and videos between your phone and your desktop and the web. More specifically, the contacts are synced to the internet with Windows Live (meaning you'll need a Windows Live login), and the media is synced with any folder you choose on your desktop. Microsoft Phone Data Manager syncs over USB or Bluetooth, and Microsoft has published a list of supported and unsupported phones. The list only includes phones they've actually tested, meaning if yours isn't on either list, you may still be in luck. The Windows-only application is currently in beta and is free to download. We don't have a supported phone on hand, so let's hear how it works for you in the comments.