Microsoft Image Composite Editor Stitches Images Together



Windows only: Microsofts' Image Composite Editor is a free application for stitching several pictures together into one panoramic photograph. We've already shown you how to stitch photos into panoramas with free software or with Photoshop's Photomerge tool, but the dedicated Image Composite Editor won't cost you a dime, is dead simple to use, and works really well. I tested its chops with a quick panorama of my (messy) desk, and it stitched everything together quickly, with no effort on my part. For a one-off tool with very specific goals, Microsoft's done this one right. The Image Composite Editor is freeware, Windows only, requires .NET 2.0.