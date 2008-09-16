Megapixel Calculator tells you the resolution you need to print photos

While for casual snaps (and web sharing) almost any camera with a resolution of 1MP or more will do, if you're serious about getting printed output from your camera that's bigger than a standard shot, you need to make sure you have enough megapixels for the task. Megapixel Calculator helps map the often confusing relationship between image size and camera resolution, and has other handy reference charts like how many images in various formats you can fit on a typical memory card — great for when photo mathematics has your brain fried.