Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Megapixel Calculator tells you the resolution you need to print photos

While for casual snaps (and web sharing) almost any camera with a resolution of 1MP or more will do, if you're serious about getting printed output from your camera that's bigger than a standard shot, you need to make sure you have enough megapixels for the task. Megapixel Calculator helps map the often confusing relationship between image size and camera resolution, and has other handy reference charts like how many images in various formats you can fit on a typical memory card — great for when photo mathematics has your brain fried.

[Megapixel Calculator via Projectwoman]

Megapixel.jpg

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles