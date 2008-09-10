MediaJoin Combines Several Media Files into One

Windows only: Free application MediaJoin—as its name suggests—combines several media files into one long file. Say, for example, you wanted to a three-part video or a live album into one long playable file. Just fire up MediaJoin, select the files you want to combine, and let the application do its work. MediaJoin can even string together files of different types, but be aware: doing so means transcoding files, which means you'll see some loss in quality. I converted a live album of MP3s, though, and it ran through the files so quickly I don't see how it could have been transcoding. (Sticking with the same filetype and bit rate would probably make a difference.) If you've ever wanted a simple tool to combine any piece of media with another, the freeware MediaJoin looks like a winner.