Meatless Dishes that Satisfy Meaty Eaters

If you're a veteran vegetarian, or just live with one, you've probably got a cache of great, hearty, no-meat-required dishes at hand. If you're a meat eater hosting vegetarians, however, you might be a little hard up for entrees. The Wise Bread blog has a helping of eight dish ideas that are hearty and tasty to keep bookmarked for a rainy, meatless day. Some won't make the cut for vegan, but a few, including spaghetti squash in red sauce, can be kept to a version with no animals involved whatsoever. What recipes do you pull out for vegetarian guests, or for your own household? Share the menu in the comments. Photo by Noonch.