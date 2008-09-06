Mazzick Puts Mouse Gestures on Your Thumb Drive

Windows only: Free application Mazzick is a simple mouse gesture utility that you can carry on your USB thumb drive. Using Mazzick is simple: just invoke it using one of the default shortcuts (like holding Shift, for example), then draw the gesture you want. Creating your own custom gestures—like my 'l' for Lifehacker gesture in the screenshot—is a breeze. If you're a fan of saving time and keystrokes with global mouse gesture tools like prevously mentioned StrokeIt but feel lost at a computer without your favourite gestures, the portable Mazzick could be just the ticket for you.
