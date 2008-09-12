Map Your Name's Frequency Across the Globe

Find out what countries your family name is most common in with Public Profiler's World Names search and map. Enter your last name and you'll get back a world map with the countries where your name is most common coloured in. Unsurprisingly, my last name has the highest frequency per million people in Italy, Argentina (where there are many Italians), then the U.S. Public Profiler will also list top regions (for my name, Vermont first, then New York) and most common forenames (for my name, Lucia, then Paola, then James). For a more local take on first names, check out previously mentioned Baby Names Explorer.